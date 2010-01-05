Tyrese Goes To Spa After Car Wreck

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Most people go to a hospital after a car wreck, but not Tyrese, he goes to a spa!

According to tmz.com, the actor/singer’s car was smashed up and completely flipped over in a frightening crash in Miami yesterday. But rather than go to the hospital, he went to a spa. It’s unclear how the accident happened, but cops say, miraculously, neither Tyrese nor the woman driving the SUV — a mother of 5 — were injured in the wreck.

Moments after the collision, Tyrese went straight to his Twitter page and posted, “Mother of five left without 1 scratch and we ended up hangin at the spa for a massage.”

Someone please get this man some help ASAP!

Take a look at Tyrese below:

