Tyrese Goes To Spa After Car Wreck

Most people go to a hospital after a car wreck, but not Tyrese, he goes to a spa!
According to tmz.com, the actor/singer’s car was smashed up and completely flipped over in a frightening crash in Miami yesterday. But rather than go to the hospital, he went to a spa. It’s unclear how the accident happened, but cops say, miraculously, neither Tyrese nor the woman driving the SUV — a mother of 5 — were injured in the wreck.
Moments after the collision, Tyrese went straight to his Twitter page and posted, “Mother of five left without 1 scratch and we ended up hangin at the spa for a massage.”
Someone please get this man some help ASAP!
Take a look at Tyrese below:
Tyrese leaves weird voicemail on way to hospital