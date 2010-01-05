Cassie Shuts Down Diddy’s Vegas Party

Don’t sleep on Cassie…we’re hearing that Cassie but the breaks on boyfriend’s Diddy’s/Rick Ross Ciroc party/photo shoot in Vegas over the weekend. According to bossip.com, Diddy, Rick Ross, Nelly, Jadakiss, and Rashad McCants (Khloe Kardashian’s Ex) all got a gigantic suite in Vegas after the shoot and kept it poppin with the models. Cameras of jumpoffs were broken, people were trying to get it in, and a good time was had by all… that is until Cassie came down in her pajamas:

“We were all partying it up and Diddy was hollering at some random girl who had wiggled her way back to this gigantic suite. Nelly got upset when one of the models started taking pictures with her phone. Nelly took the phone and broke it. Drinks were flowing and Rick Ross was trying to holler. Anyways, right in the middle of the melee with Diddy and the young model freak, Cassie comes down in her pajamas. Drama ensued and shortly after Diddy went up stairs with her. Rick Ross and Floyd Mayweather were at tables right next to each other… not beefing obviously.”

Somehow, we just can’t picture Cassie shutting ish down!!!

Take a look at Cassie below:

Pass or Fail: Cassie’s “Skydiver”

Did Diddy ban black women for NYE party?