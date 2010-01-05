UPDATE: Tila Tequila Fiancee Is Dead

UPDATE: Casey Johnson, the wild-child daughter of Jets owner Woody Johnson and great-granddaughter of the founder of Johnson & Johnson is dead.

Casey Johnson fell into a diabetic coma twice and had to be hospitalized, law enforcement sources tell TMZ. Johnson had a history of diabetes and insulin syringes were found in her home after she died.

Johnson was taken at least once to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. We do not know specific dates of hospitalization, but we’re told at least one incident occurred in the last year.

Law enforcement tells Tmz they believe she had been dead for several days.

Tequila tweeted that she “just got news that my fiance is not dead but currently in a coma!!! . . . I’m almost home baby please hang on!”

But she changed her tune again, saying Johnson was dead. “R.I.P. my Angel,” she wrote. “I love you so much and we will Marry when I see U in Heaven my Wifey.”

UPDATE: Contrary to reports that Tila Tequila’s fiancee Casey Johnson has died, Tila Tequila just tweeted that she just got news that Casey is in a coma:

Tila Tequila fiancee Casey Johnson, heiress to the multi-billion-dollar Johnson & Johnson empire, has died at age 30.

Johnson’s body was discovered in Los Angeles Monday morning (Jan. 4), reports TMZ. She was 30 years old and her father is Woody Johnson — owner of the New York Jets.

Johnson was reportedly engaged to Tila Tequila. TMZ reportedly spoke with Tila a few minutes ago. She says they were fighting last week and that Casey stayed at Tila’s house on the 28th. She tried contacting Casey on the 29th because Casey had left her dogs behind. Tila says Casey’s phone has been shut off since the 29th and she was not able to make contact.

Johnson was arrested in November for grand theft — the alleged victim was a former girlfriend.

Johnson — who tweeted frequently — last tweeted on December 29 at 1:13 AM.

