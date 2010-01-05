4 Alternatives To A Coffee Table

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Sometimes a large coffee table is just not the right choice for the area in front of a couch. Large or even standard-sized coffee tables may be overwhelming in a small room. Here are some alternatives to coffee tables from about.com:

A Large Ottoman

As homeowners are gearing furniture selections to comfort, the ottoman has taken center stage in front of many sofas. Really, an ottoman is just a large padded or upholstered stool or bench. It’s a perfect piece to use in front of a sofa, as its soft top offers comfort for legs, the upholstery fabric contributes color and texture to the room, and the large flat to is ideal for placing a tray or books.

A Pair of Small Tables

Two small square tables, placed side by side, give a slightly more formal look than the more modern large coffee table. A matched pair looks best, but a mismatched set of small tables, of exactly the same height, can be used together with matching tops. If you have a pair of small antique tables, this may be the perfect place to use them.

A Picnic Bench

For a very rustic or Cottage Style home, a long, low, wooden bench is a perfect touch. The long flat top works well for placing books and beverages without adding too much formality.

