Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Go House Hunting

Alicia Keys and her producer-boyfriend Swizz Beatz have been house hunting for months, and they may have finally found the perfect pad!
According to perezhilton.com, the couple have reportedly had their eye on a multi-million dollar 3-bedroom penthouse across from Gracie Mansion in New York which they’ve toured four times.
The duplex has “a fireplace, double-height ceilings, three bedrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows and East River views.”
Take a look at Alicia below:
