Lil Bow Wow Drinks, Drives And Tweets About It

Talk about leaving a paper trail..22-year-old Bow Wow clearly has no clue. The rapper was drinking and driving on New Year’s Eve and chronicled his drunk driving antics on his Twitter page.

Check out his tweet which has since been taken down:

“Face numb im whippin the lambo. Tispy as f*k. Just left @livmiami.” Im f**ked up!!! Ohhhh damn. Y i drive the lambo. Chris might have to drive after next spot.”

He then responded with the following:

“Apologize for that tweet. it was stupid and immature. not a way i want to kick my #2010 year off. i got too much good stuff lined up. my bad.”

