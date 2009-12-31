3 Tips To Ring In A Sexy New Year

Ready to sex up your New Year’s Eve? Suprise your “partner” this New Year with one or two naughty ideas from BlissConnection.com:

1. SEXY is all about attitude, right! Everyone’s attracted to confidence and nothing is sexier then a woman how knows she’s a lusty goddess. Make yourself feel sexy by splurging on a cute pair of panties or a new sexy pair of shoes that make you feel fabulous. Knowing you have something sexy on underneath your New Year’s Eve cocktail dress will make you radiate “I’m HOT!”

2. If you’re married and it feels like you’ve been married FOREVER, how about a new adult game to increase the intimacy and the sensual seduction on New Year’s Eve. There are games that are more like dares ; one that is like a naughty version of twister for your sheets ; strip chocolate ; erotic dice ; and one called LUST ! All of them are fun and can bring lots of lusty passion to your New Year’s Eve party at home. And if you’re in a new relationship, how about our new “Are you a Good Lover Game .”

3. Put a lock on the bedroom door and don’t be ashamed to use it! Even with the kids…they really should learn to knock.

Go here for more tips

Also On HelloBeautiful: