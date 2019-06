We may be late on this, but it was too good (in a bad way) to pass up! Witness a love struck Flav singing his heart out to that special lady. The melody’s not all that bad, the lyrics are laughable, but the Auto-Tune is killin’ us! Leave that back in 2009!

