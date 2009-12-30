Rihanna’s Friends Are Worried About Her

Rihanna’s friends are concerned that she’s not taking care of herself. According to celebrity-gossip.net, RiRi’s friends says all she does is party and hang out late.

A source tells Britain’s Now magazine, “Every night’s the same. She goes clubbing, downs shots and manages to stay up until the early hours.”

Reportedly, the singer’s friends are also worried about the tattoos she’s been getting – the most recent one containing a message saying “Never a failure, always a lesson” inked on her breast.

A concerned friend says, “She’s impulsive: she goes all out for something, but when it’s a tattoo, you can’t take it back.”