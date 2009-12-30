Download Alicia’s Concert To Your Phone For Free & In HD!

BillboardLive.com is using Alicia Keys to show off its new technology that allows fans to watch free concerts broadcast in HD via iPhone or iPod Touch.

A live performance from the 12-time Grammy award winner will be available at the Web site by simply logging on and downloading their HD player onto their computer free of charge.

Once the Silverlight and OWL HD software has been downloaded, fans have the ability for the first time ever to view the concert from up to five different camera angles of their choosing (depending on viewers’ bandwidth). There’s a larger full-screen “Director’s Cut” view, as well as four other views where one can replace the main image at any time for a unique experience — all with just the click of their mouse.

The concert will take place Jan. 7 at 9 p.m. EST, 6 p.m. PST from The Apollo in New York.

