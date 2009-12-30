Baptist Church Says Lady Gaga Brings Fans Into “Slavery”

Pastor Fred Phleps of the Westboro Baptist Church in Kansas has declared war on Lady GaGa and is speaking on behalf of GOD saying that “GOD HATES LADY GAGA!!!” and that the singer is going to hell. He has put out a press release that promotes and explains why he and his congregation will be protesting outside of Lady GaGa’s concert at the Fox Theatre on Jan. 7 in St. Louis. He goes on to call her a “slut,” “a hussy” and said that she will bring her fans “into slavery to their own corruption.”

