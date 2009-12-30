How To Open A Bottle Of Champagne

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

A little extra care is needed when opening a bottle of Champagne (never use a corkscrew) so the cork doesn’t fly off suddenly. Here’s how to do it safely and smoothly:

1. Tear off the foil wrapper around the cork.

2. Flip down and twist the metal wire loop on the safety stopper.

3. Remove the safety stopper.

4. Drape a towel over the cork and hold the towel firmly at the cork and bottleneck.

5. Hold the other hand under the base of the bottle.

6. Twist the bottle at its base while pulling lightly in both directions.

7. Hold the cork and bottleneck firm to reposition the hand at the base.

8. Repeat 6 and 7 until the cork moves its way out of the bottleneck.

The bottles pressure should be released gently and the cork should never leave the hand until it is completely out of the bottle. Wrap the towel around the neck and it is now ready to pour.

The single girl’s guide to New Year’s Eve

5 ways to save money in the new year