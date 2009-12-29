Teddy Riley Accused Of Beating Daughters

Producer Teddy Riley has been accused of hitting his daughters. According to documents filed by his 18 year old daughter Taja, he beat her with a guitar from the video game “Rock Band.” She also claims he punched, kicked and bashed her and her older sister before kicking them out. She suffered injuries that included bashes to the temple, bruises on her knee and contusions on her face and has been granted a temporary restraining order.

This drama played out on Twitter the night it happened! It looks like Teddy’s daughters had a serious issue with the woman he was dating who is around their age. So they resorted to going back and forth with him on twitter as well as calling her a “Golddigger”. He eventually deleted his twitter account and made his girlfriend delete hers.

We found the tweets over at necolebitchie.com:

Tweet from Teddy Riley night of the 23rd:

Tweet from his daughter Deja

