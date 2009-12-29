SURVEY: Folks Don’t Love Mrs. O. As Much As They Used To

FROM LA TIMES: It seems the First Lady Michelle Obama is experiencing the same drop in poll numbers as her husband.

She’s not elected, of course, but a new Rasmussen Reports survey finds that only 55% of Americans have at least a somewhat favorable opinion of Mrs. Obama. That’s down 7 points, or 11%, since November’s survey and it’s her lowest approval level since holding the Bible for her Democratic husband, Barack, to take the oath of office on that cold D.C day back on Jan. 20.

Her approval rating is perhaps more interesting than other first ladies because she played such an active and sometimes controversial role in her husband’s $750-million campaign, including leading the Chicago delegation to Copenhagen this fall in its unsuccessful bid to host the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Declining approval rates for both could indicate not only a general falling out of love with the couple.

Mrs. Obama’s highest approval since Rasmussen began monitoring the first lady’s public standing last winter was 67% and her previous low was 57%.

