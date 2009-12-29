RUMOR: Does Lil Wayne Have Yet Another Jumpoff?

Looks like Lil Wayne is at it again. I’m hearing that the rapper is cozying up to Young Money’s Shanell. Shanell, better known by her stage name as Shanell,or SnL is a singer and songwriter, who was born in Atlanta, Georgia. She is also the sister of D. Woods from Danity Kane.

Here’s what I found out from freddyo.com:

“Wayne is so in loves with that girl, I don’t know what she did, but he is just mush when it comes to her, He loves her drive, personality, and the fact that she’s so talented. She’s one of his best friends” …

Nivea supposedly wrote the following on her myspace page while pregnant with Wayne’s baby:

Mood: betrayed Wanting everyone to know that Shanell (the background slut that sings with lil wayne) is a piece of trash and not to be respected! she smiled in my face all whi –

Apparently when these two are on stage together, you can see that they are so in love, its all over their faces…Will Shanell be his next baby mama?

Here’s one of her songs:

Inside Lil Wayne’s Florida mansion

Lil Wayne spends Xmas with his kids and baby mamas