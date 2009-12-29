VIDEO: Are Trey Songz & Keri Hilson More Than Friends?

Word on the street is Keri Hilson and Trey Songz are a bit more than friends. And this performance, at the 107.9 Jingle Bash this past weekend, didn’t help in silencing the rumors. During the show, Keri decided to get Trey wet by drenching him with a bottle of water. As previously reported, she is the lead in his upcoming video for “Yo Side Of The Bed.” Usher was there, too, as the three are featured on the “Invented Sex (Remix)”

Sandra Rose has reported: “A source who was in the trio’s dressing room said Trey couldn’t keep his hands off Keri. ‘They were acting like school kids in the throes of puppy love,’ said the source who asked to remain anonymous.”

We can see it…

