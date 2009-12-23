Top 9 Men We’d Like To Kiss Under The Mistletoe

Be still our hearts! This year, some men caught our eyes more than others – and for good reason (not like fathering multiple children from different women, or having a dozen mistresses on the side). And before the year is up, we’d like to be granted one wish: If we’re lucky enough, we hope to be caught under the mistletoe with, at the very least, one of these 9 men. These men really showed and proved their best qualities in 2009.

9. DEREK JETER: Because, let’s face it, he has one of the best asses in sports and he played a large part in his team, the New York Yankees, landing their 27th World Series win.

8. COMMON: Because he held his own, for as long he could, in “Terminator: Salvation” and after almost 20 years in the business, he’s still making rap music that we don’t feel degraded while listening to. Plus, he’s not afraid to have a strong woman by his side…and we mean, strong.

7. DJIMON HOUNSOU: Because though we’ll never forget him as Janet Jackson’s brief-wearing lover in “Love Will Never Do,” he re-emerged this year as an involved stepfather to Kimora Lee Simmons kids with Russell, pulled off a private wedding, became a first-time father of his own, and always appears to be the perfect gentleman in public.

6. BORIS KODJOE: Because in addition to being half of one of the longest-lasting (and most attractive) couples in Black Hollywood, he just snagged a lead role in NBC’s new spy drama, “Undercovers.” Congrats!

5. MAXWELL: Because he lived up to his highly-anticipated comeback, making our impatience during his hiatus worth while…and he lost none of his swagger or sexiness while out of the spotlight. Thank goodness.

4. IDRIS ELBA: Because he was man enough to endure Beyonce’s terrible acting skills without complaining once! And because we’re looking forward to him starring in “Takers,” alongside Michael Ealy and T.I. (Eye Candy Alert!) Plus, the role requires him to keep his natural British accent! Always a turn-on!

3. LANCE GROSS: Because he’s officially off the market (thanks a lot, Eva!) and we’d like to just get one last magical moment in before the year is up.

2. TREY SONGZ: Because he “Invented Sex” and looked damn good doing it.

1. BARACK OBAMA: Because he made history. ‘Nuff said. (Of course, we’d only wish for this if he was single. We love the Lucky First Lady.)

Check out the hottest celebs pics on the net!!