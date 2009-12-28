NEW MUSIC: Tweet Wants To “Love Again”

Tweet hasn’t released an album since her 2005 “It’s Me, Again.” In 2006, she signed to record label Umbrella Recordings, whose acts include Patti LaBelle and Carl Thomas, as well.

Her third album “Love, Tweet” is forthcoming but has been temporarily shelved after several merges within the label, and while a release date has not been officially announced to the public, its currently slated for a 2010 release. Much has been made about what the first single will be, from “Anymore” to “Real Lady” to “Procrastination.” Even the single “My Dear” released as a teaser awhile back and featured former label mate T.I. will not appear on the retail release. We hope Tweet gets it together, because we’re feeling this leaked tune, “Love, Again.”

NEW MUSIC: Beyonce’s “Black Culture”

NEW VIDEO: Jay-Z’s “Forever Young”