Tyra Banks To End Talk Show

After five seasons, two Daytime Emmy awards, Tyra Banks is announcing the end of The Tyra Show.

“This will be the last season of The Tyra Show,” Banks tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I’ve been loving having fun, coming into your living rooms, bedrooms, hair salons for the past 5 years.”

Instead, the former supermodel will be focusing on her production company, Bankable Studios, that is currently looking over several potential projects to bring “positive images of women to the big screen.”

