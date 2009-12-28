Did Keyshia Cole Cut Her Family Off This Xmas?

UPDATE: Well it looks like Keyshia Cole’s family wasn’t too worried about not receiving any holiday love from the singer. Keyshia’s mom, Frankie and two of her sisters were spotted hanging out over the holidays getting their party on.

Keyshia Cole spent the holidays giving back to her old community in Oakland but when it came to her own family… They got NO LOVE!!! Keyshia may finally be tired of her family’s antics and decided to cut them off.

Sources say that Keyshia has cut off all communication and connection with Neffe, Frankie and the rest of the family. She sent no gifts, no Merry Christmas card and not even a text message their way for the holidays. The shadiest part of the whole story is that they say Keyshia sent gifts to her other celebrity friends and their kids.

