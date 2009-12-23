NEW VIDEO: Chris Brown & Juelz Santana Take Us “Back To The Crib”

Juelz Santana is back! He has released a video for his latest club banger, “Back To The Crib,” which features Chris Brown. The track was produced by Polow Da Don, and as much as we love to hate on Breezy, we have to say we like this joint. The two go way back to his first album, as Juelz was featured on the hit single “Run It.”

Video vixen Rosa Acosta, Power 105’s DJ Envy, Lloyd Banks, Tony Yayo, and Red Cafe all make cameos. Check it out:

Shame On You! Chris Brown & 8 Other “Naughty” Celebs Of 2009!

Chris Brown’s Jump-Off Gets Knocked Out On Air

_