TRAILER: VH1’s “Let’s Talk About Pep”

VH1’s favorite personality Pepa is back with her very own reality show, sans “Salt,” and she’s on the prowl.

“Let’s Talk About Pep” is a real-life comedy following Sandra “Pepa” Denton of Salt-n-Pepa fame as she emerges from an over 4-year romantic and sexual sabbatical to search for love again. After being burned by bad boys one too many times, Pep decided to get out of the game for a while. Now Pep is joining forces with three of her closest girlfriends—all single and searching, too—to try the dating scene again. Together the four friends will laugh, cry, and dish lots of dirt as they all try to find true love. Pep’s partners in crime are: TV personality Jacque Reid, Joumana Kidd (former model, sports journalist and ex-wife of basketball superstar Jason Kidd), and the wild child of the bunch, voiceover artist and radio personality Kali Troy (a.k.a “Kittie”).

It’s premiering Jan. 11 at 10:30/9:30c. Will you be watching?

