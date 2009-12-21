NEW VIDEO: Omarion’s “Hoodie” (Dedicated To MJ)

Check out Omarion’s “Hoodie” music video, which he dedicated to the memory of the King of Pop Michael Jackson. We definitely see the inspiration from “Bad” and “Beat It” in this video even though the dancing in it wasn’t really MJ. But we give the guy an “A” for effort.

Also, be on the look-out for O’s new studio album Ollusion, set to drop January 12, 2010.

