Would You Dime Out Your Friend For Cheating?

Question of the Day! Would you dime your friends out for cheating?

Hey Cupcakes,

With all of the Tiger Woods mess on the table, people have been talking about the role his friends played — buying plane tickets and hotel rooms for the side chicks in their names, etc.

It makes sense that Tiger’s friends would have his back because not only was he their boy but they were probably on his payroll. Reportedly, Tiger’s wife Elin Nordegren feels betrayed by his friends as well.

But what about you – Have you ever said to a friend, “You shouldn’t be cheating on your man or woman?” Or, has a friend ever called you out over your relationship choices?

Do you think that it’s the role of a friend to stand by their boy or girl or confront them about cheating?

What do you think?

