UPDATE: Tina Knowles Releases Statement On Divorce

I recently told you that Beyonce’s mother filed for divorce from her dad Mathew Knowles, well today Tina released the following statement:

The decision to end our marriage is an amicable one. We remain friends, parents, and business partners. If anyone is expecting an ugly messy fight, they will be sadly disappointed. We ask for your respect of our privacy as we handle this matter.

Tina did have to deal with a lot with her trifling husband.Jumpoffs and babies on the way is not a good look when you’re a married man!

Take a look at the couple below: