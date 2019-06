Rumor has it that RHOA housewife Sheree Whitfield has moved up in the dating world…she’s dating super-rich funny man Chris Tucker. The two recently attended a ATL charity ball together. This is definitely a step up for Sheree, Chris received more than $50 million for his “Rush Hour” trilogy with Jackie Chan.

RHOA is looking for a new housewife

Take a look at Sheree below: