How To Create A Bowlful Of Ornaments

Here’s an inexpensive inexpensive alternative to a floral arrangement, as beautiful, colorful glass balls can be purchased by the box for next-to-nothing in discount, craft, or department stores.
* Choose a pedestal bowl of crystal, glass, silver, brass, ceramic, or wood.
* Collect a mix of seasonal ornaments and pile them into the bowl.
* If desired, place additional ornaments in vases, bowls, or votive candle containers around the base of the pedestal bow.
Special tips for fine-tuning:
* A low bowl or container will also work well.
* Choose a mix of shiny and matte ornaments in a range of sizes for special interest.
* Select monochromatic ornaments for an elegant look.
* Select varied color ornaments for fun.