How To Create A Bowlful Of Ornaments

Here’s an inexpensive inexpensive alternative to a floral arrangement, as beautiful, colorful glass balls can be purchased by the box for next-to-nothing in discount, craft, or department stores.

* Choose a pedestal bowl of crystal, glass, silver, brass, ceramic, or wood.

* Collect a mix of seasonal ornaments and pile them into the bowl.

* If desired, place additional ornaments in vases, bowls, or votive candle containers around the base of the pedestal bow.

Special tips for fine-tuning:

* A low bowl or container will also work well.

* Choose a mix of shiny and matte ornaments in a range of sizes for special interest.

* Select monochromatic ornaments for an elegant look.

* Select varied color ornaments for fun.

