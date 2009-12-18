How To Create A Bowlful Of Ornaments

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Here’s an inexpensive inexpensive alternative to a floral arrangement, as beautiful, colorful glass balls can be purchased by the box for next-to-nothing in discount, craft, or department stores.

* Choose a pedestal bowl of crystal, glass, silver, brass, ceramic, or wood.

* Collect a mix of seasonal ornaments and pile them into the bowl.

* If desired, place additional ornaments in vases, bowls, or votive candle containers around the base of the pedestal bow.

Special tips for fine-tuning:

* A low bowl or container will also work well.

* Choose a mix of shiny and matte ornaments in a range of sizes for special interest.

* Select monochromatic ornaments for an elegant look.

* Select varied color ornaments for fun.

