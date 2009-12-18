HelloBeautiful Brings You Sex Position Of The Week!

In 2010, the staff at HelloBeautiful.com will bring you the steamy Sex Position Of The Week! We will give you the lowdown on how to get down with your man in the new year! Watch out for our tips starting the first week in January! Here’s a preview of what’s to come…

The Push-Up

This position is really great because it offers full access to every body part and has a lot of body-to-body contact. This is also great for women who like to be a little more dominant from time to time.

How To:

The woman lies on top of the man with her weight resting on her arms. Rather than using her legs to do all the thrusting, she uses her arms which can provide relieving change from putting all the weight on her legs. The woman is in control in this position so she can tease and taunt her man by lowering her self on and off him. Men can also enjoy having not to do all the work and laying back to enjoy the view.

Spice things up a bit by pinning your man down and be in total control!

