Nationwide Cosmetics Giveaway Starts Jan. 20th

From ChicagoTribune.com

Several major department stores will be giving away cosmetics beginning Tuesday as part of a settlement in a class-action lawsuit. The freebies will be available nationwide at Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Carson Pirie Scott, Nordstrom and several other chains.

The giveaway stems from the 2004 settlement of a suit accusing retailers and cosmetics manufacturers of violating anti-trust laws by fixing prices on cosmetics. The companies deny wrongdoing, but as part of the settlement will give away $175 million of cosmetics.

Customers who between 1994 and 2003 purchased a product from the manufacturers named in the suit can receive one free cosmetic product. No receipt or proof of purchase is necessary. Only one product per customer is allowed. The giveaway begins Tuesday and will end Jan. 26 — if any products are left. Any remaining cosmetics would then be given to charity.

At Macy’s stores, for instance, free products will be set on tables in the cosmetics department, said Jim Sluzewski, a company spokesman. “When they’re gone, they’re gone,” he said.

