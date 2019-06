Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Jermaine Dupri is tired of folks questioning why he never visits DaBrat in jail. The producer says he just can’t physically bear to see his girl in jail.

Jermaine spoke to Ryan Cameron about Da Brat’s incarceration and explains why he won’t visit her. Brat’s currently serving three years in jail for assaulting a woman in a nightclub two years ago.

Listen to the audio from his radio interview here.

Take a look at our DaBrat gallery below:

Meet So So Def’s newest diva Dondria!