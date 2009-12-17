Lil Wayne On Having 4 Kids And Loving Fatherhood

Lil Wayne made an appearance on The Mo’Nique show to discuss topics like music, fatherhood, business and influence. He talks about his love for his four children, his growing Young Money empire and young people being exposed to his music.

Check out the video below to hear Wayne talk about his complex life with Mo’Nique:

Take a look at our Lil Wayne gallery:

Check out the pics of Wayne’s newest son, Dewayne Carter, below courtesy of necolebitchie.com:

