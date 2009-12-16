Ladies, Having A “Male” Name May Get You More Business…& Money

Blogger James Chartrand recently wrote a compelling story revealing that “he” is not really named James and, in fact, is not a man. She took the male pen name as her copywriting business was struggling to see what would happen. And, sure enough, what happened was success. READ BELOW TO SEE IF YOU’D MAKE THE SAME DECISION.

“The welfare application was on my kitchen table. I hated looking at it. I didn’t want to be in this situation…But I was out of money and out of choices. I had two young daughters. I was single and alone, having left an unhealthy relationship, and I was living in a crappy, tiny apartment…

“I’d once had a respectable, safe job in a corporate office. I’d had the nice salary, the paid vacations, the opportunity for advancement. I had formal education, diplomas, brains, and skills, and life had been good. Now it wasn’t. My daughter told me she could look for work to help. She was 12.

“As a last-ditch resort, I turned to the internet. There must be jobs out there…maybe in writing. And sure enough, there was writing work for me on the ‘net, work I could do from home that paid quickly. I struggled to get gigs. I earned $1.50 an article. I averaged $8 a week.

“One day, I tossed out a pen name, because I didn’t want to be associated with my current business, the one that was still struggling to grow. I picked a name that sounded to me like it might convey a good business image. Like it might command respect. My life changed that day. READ BELOW THE GALLERY TO SEE HOW.

“Instantly, jobs became easier to get. There was no haggling. There were compliments, there was respect. Clients hired me quickly. There were fewer requests for revisions — often none at all. Customer satisfaction shot through the roof. So did my pay rate.

“I became a man (in name only). It helped me earn double and triple the income of my true name, with the same work and service. No hassles. Higher acceptance. And gratifying respect for my talents and round-the-clock work ethic. Business opportunities fell into my lap. People asked for my advice, and they thanked me for it, too. Eventually, I had earned enough income and credibility to get a mortgage, and I bought a tiny, modest house for me and my kids in a quiet town near my mum. It was the first home of my life I could truly call my own, paid for by long hours and hard work. Paid for by my own sweat and tears, at the tender age of 37.

IF THE OPPORTUNITY PRESENTED ITSELF (for example, you could work from home), WOULD YOU WORK UNDER A MALE ALIAS IN ORDER TO GET PAID MORE?

