AUDIO: MJB & Jazmine Sullivan “Gonna Make It”

Mary J Blige teams up with the soulful Jazmine Sullivan for a new hit titled “Gonna Make It”, a bonus track off the deluxe edition of “Stronger With Each Tear.”  These two sound great together!!!

