Benevolent Beauty

‘Tis the season to be jolly … with shorter list and on a budget. The last minute dash to the finish line can make for impulsive and reckless spending. This season’s best gifts are the ones you give of yourself or should help make the world a bit brighter. Which is why I just couldn’t resist sharing a few last minute beauty deals, online departments store bargains, tax deductible gifts and coupons for all.

“BEAUTY WITH A CAUSE” L’Occitane Moments in Africa soap set gives 100% of the purchase to the “United to Save Sight” campaign $8 The Body Shop’s Kind Heart Hand Cream heals chapped hands and young people across the globe. Proceeds go to EPCAT USA, which helps provide protection and care to children at the risk of sex trafficking $10. Although, World Aids Day has come and gone, MAC Viva Glam Lip Kit will still give 100% of the proceeds to the MAC AIDS fund to support women, men, and children living with HIV and AIDS $22.50.

“DEPARTMENT STORE BEAUTY DEALS” Lord & Taylor Beauty Sale, Macys gift sets, or gift with purchase, Nordstrom Last Minute Beauty Deals, Dillards – Holiday Deals on Allure Best of Beauty Winners, Barneys Witty Holiday Bergdorf Goodman Holiday Beauty, Bloomingdales Holiday Shop, and last but not least Saks Fifth Avenue Beauty. “

SOMETHING DIFFERENT” Not into the beauty thing, shop at eBay Giving Works you can buy, sell and donate anything for a good cause. A to Z Deals has all types of coupons,

“OUT OF TOWNER” Take a peek at the legendary NYC Holiday Windows in the comfort of your own home. Enjoy a safe and happy holiday shopping! I’ll leave you with the video “The True Meaning of Christmas” an old school favorite .

Also On HelloBeautiful: