Tiger’s Wife To Give Him The Boot!

Now this is something worth posting…Weeks after being humiliated by Tiger and his mistresses, I’m hearing that Elin Woods is planning on leaving her philandering husband. Various sources are reporting that Elin is fed up with Tiger Woods and all his baggage!

“She plans to leave Tiger,” claims an insider.

The former nanny/model has been seen out and about last week with her children and running errands near her home in Windermere, Florida sans her wedding ring.

“She’s made up her mind. There’s nothing to think about: he’s never going to change,” said a source.

Supposedly, Elin has met with lawyers to renegotiate her prenup. And several large items, including artwork, has been moved by workers out of the couple’s home.

Take a look at the couple in happier times:

