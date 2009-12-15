JHud: “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” Special

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Jennifer Hudson’s Christmas special “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” aired last night on ABC, and needless to say Jennifer did her thing.

The show featured Jennifer’s journey back home to Chicago where she performed at her high school, her family church, and more. It was especially beautiful seeing her talking with her music teacher, someone Jennifer said always believed in her.

Take a look at the video below:

Hudson told the NY Daily News, she loved going to nursing homes to sing Christmas songs for seniors. Now she gets the Christmas list of a less-fortunate child and buys everything on it.

“I was thinking of going to my neighbors and singing Christmas carols,” Hudson says, laughing. “Hello, Jennifer Hudson is at your door.”

As for the special, Hudson hopes it will become part of the holidays for viewers, the way others have for her.

“The only thing I can hope for, ” she says, “and I don’t know how realistic it is, but I would love for it to become someone else’s tradition to watch my holiday special.”

