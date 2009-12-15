Top 14 Gifts Under $100

The holidays are upon us, and it can be a little overwhelming finding the perfect gift for your special someone among all of the lackluster choices out there. Here is Hello Beautiful’s list of the top gifts under $100, to help you make a big impression this Christmas without breaking the bank.
Check them out in this gallery, and click below for where to buy info:
1.) Godiva Holiday Cheer Gift Basket $75.00
2.) Pommery 2002 Brut Gold Pop Vintage Champagne $17.00
3.) Victoria’s Secret Pajamas $39.50
4.) Juicy Couture Pave Starter Charm Necklace $60
15.) Dooney & Bourke Crystal Sport Watch $95
6.) Coach Madison Ocelot Small Wallet $98
8.) Coach Fiona Signature Flat $98
9.) Juicy Couture Flannel Logo Boxers $32
10.) Juicy Couture ‘Days of the Week’ Boyshorts (Nordstrom Exclusive) $78
11.) Nordstrom Slouchy Eco Tote with Pouch $21.95
12.) Spring Street Design Group ‘Pond Critters’ Handbag Hanger $28
13.) Tiffany Notes Band Ring $100
14.) Monster Heartbeats by Lady Gaga Headphones $99
