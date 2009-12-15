Top 14 Gifts Under $100

The holidays are upon us, and it can be a little overwhelming finding the perfect gift for your special someone among all of the lackluster choices out there. Here is Hello Beautiful’s list of the top gifts under $100, to help you make a big impression this Christmas without breaking the bank.

Check them out in this gallery, and click below for where to buy info:

1.) Godiva Holiday Cheer Gift Basket $75.00

2.) Pommery 2002 Brut Gold Pop Vintage Champagne $17.00

3.) Victoria’s Secret Pajamas $39.50

4.) Juicy Couture Pave Starter Charm Necklace $60

15.) Dooney & Bourke Crystal Sport Watch $95

6.) Coach Madison Ocelot Small Wallet $98

7.) Coach Pop C Wristlet $48

8.) Coach Fiona Signature Flat $98

9.) Juicy Couture Flannel Logo Boxers $32

10.) Juicy Couture ‘Days of the Week’ Boyshorts (Nordstrom Exclusive) $78

11.) Nordstrom Slouchy Eco Tote with Pouch $21.95

12.) Spring Street Design Group ‘Pond Critters’ Handbag Hanger $28

13.) Tiffany Notes Band Ring $100

14.) Monster Heartbeats by Lady Gaga Headphones $99

