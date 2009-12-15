PASS OR FAIL? Robin Thicke & Nicki Minaj On “106 & Park”

Robin Thicke’s fourth studio album drops today, and while on his promo tour, he appeared on BET’s “106 & Park” to perform his track, “Shakin It For Daddy.” Nicki Minaj shocked the audience when she came on as a surprise guest. But what do you think of the duo’s dynamic? We don’t see any chemistry, and Minaj could really work on her lyrics delivery.

On the album, you can expect to hear his first official single, “Sex Therapy,” as well as a collaboration with Jay-Z on “Meiple (Me I Play).”

NEW MUSIC: R. Kelly ft. Tyrese, Robin Thicke & The-Dream, “Pregnant”

VIDEO: Robin Thicke Ponders Baby Names