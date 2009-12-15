RUMOR: Diddy To Marry Kim Porter, Dumps Cassie

I recently told you that Kanye is about to give up his bachelor ways by proposing to girlfriend Amber Rose, and now I’m hearing that Diddy is about to walk down the aisle. According to gyantunplugged.com, world renowned playboy Diddy is ready to propose to Kim Porter. Apparently Diddy has purchased a 12 carat diamond engagement ring and has given Cassie her walking papers.

Rumor has it that Cassie has already been put on notice and has until June of 2010 to vaccate Puff’s condo out in Los Angeles (why so long??) And there’s an even bigger bombshell developing as Diddy has [or is} filing for joint custody of his current illegitimate child with Sarah Chapman. Their sources are saying that this information is air tight.

