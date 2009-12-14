7 Gifts For The New People In Your Life

We all have a list of people to buy gifts for, but there are those people that are relatively new to your world. You do not want to leave them out because they are important to you and also you do not want to spend a ton of money either. Check out these gift ideas:

1. The new Co-Worker that you go to lunch with everyday.

If the two of you frequent Starbucks, or Subway then get them a gift card from any of those places and next time lunch is on you.

If they love a smoothie from the popular juice bar, get them a mini blender and ice pop maker from: Jamba Juice Smoothie Maker ($19.99)

2. Your new man that has not gotten the “good stuff” yet.

If he is a guy’s guy and loves an action movie then get him: 300 Graphic Novel ($24)

If he is a junk food junkie that can eat a hot dog any time of the day then get him: Pop-Up Hot Dog Toaster ($16.98)

If he is a hip-hop head that cannot get enough base: Noise Reduction Headphones ($39.95)

3. Your friend’s new born baby.

Your friend is no longer sleeping, if they try bouncing the baby to put them to sleep so get them: Bounce-A-Bye Baby (59.95)

They have no time for anything, even thank you notes so you go over there and do it for them using: Blue Baby Diaper & Bottle Thank You Postage stamps ($19-$21)

