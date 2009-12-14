Chris Brown Has Meltdown On Twitter

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Chris Brown unleashed a tirade on Twitter over the weekend after he couldn’t find his new album, ‘Graffiti,’ on the shelves at a New England Walmart. He said big retail chains are “blackballing” him and “lying to customers.”

According to the NY Daily News, the singer tweeted the following after he visited a Walmart:

“im tired of this s–t,” he wrote at noon on Dec. 11. “major stores r blackballing my cd. not stockin the shelves and lying to costumers. what the f–k do i gotta do.” He quickly added, noting that his words would certainly be publicized and used against him: “yeah i said it and i aint retracting s–t. im not biting my tongue about s else…”

Take a look at Chris below:

Several music stores in New York City are also banning Brown’s album.

“the industry can kiss my a–.”

After fans complained of not being able to find his album, Brown took it upon himself to visit a Walmart in Wallingford, CT, where they “didn’t even have my album in the back,” Brown said. “not on shelves, saw for myself.”

“the manager told me that when there are new releases its mandatory to put em on the shelves.. BUT NO SIGN OF GRAFFITI.”

SMH!!!!

