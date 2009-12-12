WTF: Mother Puts Lace Front On Baby

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

What kind of hood rat ish is this? So there I was browsing the net looking for some gossip when I came across this ghetto a** post of some woman dressing her baby in a lace front wig…REALLY???

A loyal reader sent Sandra Rose pics of her infant daughter wearing her first lacefront wig. She writes:

“It’s never too early for my baby to start looking glamorous like Beyonce!”

The mom said she had the wig custom made with human hair to match her own lacefront. “I wouldn’t be caught dead without my lacefront and my baby won’t either!” she wrote. Let’s hope she has enough money leftover for formula!!!

Take a look at the travesty below:

