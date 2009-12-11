How To Cleanse And Revive Your Aura

Strengthen your resolve to keep your JOY no matter what outside circumstances may distract you.

What is the Aura?

The aura is a field of energy that surrounds the physical body of living beings as well as objects. For the most part, it is invisible to the naked eye, although some people with highly developed abilities are able to perceive it. The aura is described as having various colors and layers that extend outwards from the body.

During our daily interactions, our auras intertwine with those in our surrounding environment. This is actually a normal part of communication. The problem occurs when our energy field becomes permanently entangled with another person’s. How do you know when your aura is too deeply enmeshed with another individual? For one thing, you can’t stop thinking about that person! You may experience their thoughts and emotions as though they were your own. It is even possible to pick up on the physical pain that another person is feeling and match it within your own body.

Ways to Cleanse and Revitalize Your Aura

1) Physically remove yourself from whatever person or place you feel is having too strong of an effect on you.

2) Take a shower-water is cleansing and healing. Better yet, take an Epsom salt bath to clear any negative vibrations. If you can, take a swim in the ocean.

3) Practice deep breathing exercises.

4) Play uplifting, soothing music (save the death metal for another time).

5) Carry or wear a clear quartz crystal.

EnJOY this Yoga Flava Video Snack “AURA ENERGIZER” to help prevent being drained by other people. Uplift the vibe of those around you as we gather to give thanks and celebrate this holiday season.

May your Aura (energy field) spread your JOY to the world!

