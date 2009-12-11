Top 5 Singers Who Can’t Dance…At All

5. Back when RIHANNA was actually claiming her Bajan roots, she could wine’ up like the best of them. But now that she’s all “Good Girl Gone Bad,” her one-two-step routine is, well, just that…because in this “Umbrella” video, she might as well be counting the steps out loud. Note to Rihanna: No amount of water effects will make your movements look any more fluid. Check RiRi bring back the robot at 1:10.

Kelis Shuts Down Rihanna “Swagger Jackin'” Rumors

4. CASSIE, for some reason, thinks less is more. That’s why when she “sings,” it really just sounds like she’s talking to a tune, with no fancy riffs or voice projection. (Who needs that?) And that’s why she thought she could carry her very first video, “Me & U,” all on her own, without special effects or guest appearances. Or talent. Her dance moves include making hip circles like a sex amateur and stomach rolls like a second-rate Shakira. She did, however, pick a step or two up from Diddy himself at 1:21.