Top 5 Fall Shoes

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

As much as I hate to see summer come to an end, I’m so excited about the shoes for the fall. Here’s what every girl needs in her closet to start the season off right – from sexy oxfords, to bright suede shoes, there are lots of choices this season to step up your shoe game.

1) Steve Madden’s native inspired, city chic worn- layered fringe Cognac suede sandal. $130 at stevemadden.com

2) This high-shine patent leather bootie has a hidden platform that gives you a subtle lift. $545 dollars at nordstrom.com

3) This Prada metallic cutout bootie will definitely add some sizzle to any outfit. 640.00 dollars at neimanmarcus.com

4) No need to dig deep into your wallet, this trendy Vince Camuto’s peep-toe patent leather lace-up oxford pump is only 60 dollars. Check out piperlime.com for more details.

5) Take a walk on the wild side with this sexy update to a classic style from Dolce & Gabbana. $695.00 at saksfifthavenue.com

