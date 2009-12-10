CLOSE
HomeBest Of 2009

BEST AND WORST OF 2009

Leave a comment

HelloBeautiful’s Best of 2009

LIFESTYLE

Dress Up Your Table For The Holidays

How To Survive Family Holidays

4 Holiday Foods To Avoid

How To Travel Cheap For The Holidays

9 Christmas Tree Alternatives For 2009

How To Wrap Everything

FANTASY FRIDAY: Luxury Gift Guide

How To Create A Bowl Full Of Ornaments

How To Gift Properly At The Workplace

Top 10 Gift Ideas For Your Man

Top 14 Gifts Under $100

Top 10 Holiday Dresses

5 Holiday Party Mistakes You Don’t Want To Make

7 Gifts For The New People In Your Life

6 Rules Of Regifting

Dress Up Your Tresses This Holiday Season

HelloBeautiful Sexy Holiday Gift Guide

Websites That Will Ease Your Holiday Woes

Make Your Bathroom Festive This Holiday Season

How To Party-Proof Your Diet This Holiday Season

How To Travel Cheap For The Holidays

How To Decorate The Kitchen For Xmas

3 Guys That Will Get The Single Girl Through The Holidays

Top 15 Gifts For Your BFF Under $50

GALLERY: Year-Round Holiday Decor

7 Foods Not To Serve At Your Holiday Party

4 Tips For The Savvy Holiday Shopper

Have A Happy Holiday: 5 Holidays Stressors And How To Deal

Best Of Haute House 2009

The Best Trends of 2009

GOSSIP

Rihanna’s Top Hits & Misses Of 2009

Top 5 Hottest Gossip Stories of 2009

Top 5 Frankie Moments of 2009

2009’s Stories That Got You Talking

Biggest Baby Mama Drama of 2009

Top 10 Hook-Ups of 2009

MEN

Best Of Eye Candy 2009

AND DON’T MISS:

Top 10 lists , top 5 lists

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close