Michelle O. Voted “Most Fascinating Person” Of ’09

Last night, the ABC special “Barbara Walters Presents: The 10 Most Fascinating People of 2009” aired, and our first lady, Michelle Obama, was voted #1!

Mrs. Obama said she first began working on her famously toned arms after giving birth to her and the president’s older daughter, Malia. The First Lady joked that her husband had exercised his entire life, and “there was a point at which I got a little resentful of that.”

She added that her guilty pleasures are “usually food based,” as well as enjoying “lazy days,”and also include watching “truly mindless…really bad” TV shows about food and design with the family dog, Bo.

She also talked about her getting settled into the White House:

“It has been a whirlwind. But it’s been amazing. I mean, if you think about this year, I had to get these two beautiful girls settled into a new city, into a new home, into a new school. We got a dog. I visited eight countries with my husband. I planted a garden. I’ve started a mentoring program. It has been everything. And now, here we are at our first Christmas in the White House.”

Lady Gaga, Sarah Palin, Tyler Perry, and Michael Jackson’s kids also made the cut.

