NFL’s Terrell Owens Signs With Modeling Agency

Terrell Owens, the Buffalo Bills receiver who turned 36 this past Monday, has signed with Wilhelmina modeling agency.

“Well, I’m always putting my hands in and feeding into something,” Owens said after practice Wednesday, noting that the company approached him with the offer. “When you’ve got some good looks like myself, you’ve got to take full advantage of it.”

Wilhelmina issued a statement describing the partnership as natural, given T.O.’s popularity, saying “Owens has achieved what most athletes can only dream of: record books highlighting his name, fans sporting his jersey and a nickname of just two letters that is recognized by sports enthusiasts nationwide.”

It’s Owens latest foray outside of football. Earlier this year, he co-produced a reality TV show that was broadcast on VH-1, and has already been picked up for a second season. This summer he promoted a breakfast cereal, called ‘T.O.’s Honey Toasted Oats,’ which was produced by Pittsburgh-based PLB Sports, and sold in western New York. Owens also markets his own brand of T-shirts.

Wilhelmina Modeling Agency has also been home at one time or another to Gabriel Aubry (Halle Berry’s boyfriend), Cassie, Toccara, Janice Dickinson, and Beverly Johnson.

Supermodel Jessica White Claims “T.O. Show” Ruined Her Rep

Terrell Owens: “I Love Black Women”