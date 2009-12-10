“Precious” Star Gabourey Sidibe Talks Boy Bands & Bullying

Gabourey Sidibe of “Precious” was on “The Jay Leno Show” last night, and in person, she seems nothing like the character she portrays. She’s a *NYSNC-loving, joke-telling, light-hearted girl who admits to being a crybaby as a kid, bullying boys, and, also, mocks her own mother by doing a spot-on impression. She also discloses to Jay the reason she almost missed her audition for the film that made her a star and why she never wanted to meet Oprah. Watch below!

Watch her, literally, jump for joy when she meets Lance of *NSYNC and participates in a trivia Q&A.

