Designer Says Michelle O Is No Jackie O

Michelle O is no Jackie O!

So says designer Douglas Hannant. Hannant, who has dressed celebs including Charlize Theron, Beyonce and Sarah Jessica Parker, commented at Tobi Rubinstein Schneier’s House of Faith & Fashion discussion that “Everyone compares [Michelle Obama] to Jackie O – she is not the next Jackie O”.

According the huffingtonpost.com, one person in attendance said “There were some gasps in the room.”

Sounds like someone is hating!!!

Check out the First Lady gallery below:

